Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 129 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.52) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 141.36 ($1.66).
LON:VOD opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
