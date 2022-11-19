Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 129 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.52) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 141.36 ($1.66).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

LON:VOD opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.