Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($16.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.94) to GBX 1,243 ($14.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.63) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.10) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($17.98) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.55).

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.9 %

LON SN opened at GBX 1,068 ($12.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,032.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,159.18.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($3,940.31). In related news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($3,940.31). Also, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.49), for a total value of £12,437.10 ($14,614.69).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

