ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
LON ZOO opened at GBX 184 ($2.16) on Wednesday. ZOO Digital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.70 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £163.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2,628.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37.
About ZOO Digital Group
