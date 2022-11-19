ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

LON ZOO opened at GBX 184 ($2.16) on Wednesday. ZOO Digital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.70 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £163.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2,628.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

About ZOO Digital Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.