Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after buying an additional 155,573 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 183.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,755 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $8.87 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.