McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $273.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.72. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

