Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Decreases By 7.6%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CNDT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Conduent has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.32.
Several research firms have weighed in on CNDT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
