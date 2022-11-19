Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Decreases By 7.6%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Conduent has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNDT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

