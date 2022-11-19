ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ADTRAN by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $21.05 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

