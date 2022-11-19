Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of BLDE opened at $4.74 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 129.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
