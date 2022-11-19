Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BLDE opened at $4.74 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,422,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,506 shares of company stock valued at $296,509 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 129.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

