The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 17,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

