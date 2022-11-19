Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,465,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,664 shares of company stock worth $25,440,240. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,888,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

DAWN stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.