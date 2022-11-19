Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,465,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,664 shares of company stock worth $25,440,240. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,888,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
