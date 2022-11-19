Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Decreases By 7.9%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 186,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

About Calithera Biosciences

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.19 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Articles

