Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $597.80

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $576.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.57. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $325,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,023,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.