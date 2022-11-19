Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $597.80

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $576.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.57. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $325,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,023,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.