Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.87) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.