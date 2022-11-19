Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $18.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.55.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,327,482.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,327,482.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,485,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,822,531 shares of company stock worth $114,688,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.94. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Further Reading

