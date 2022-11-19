Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Price Target at GBX 7,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($86.96).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($96.36) to GBX 7,050 ($82.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($104.58) to GBX 8,200 ($96.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,750 ($79.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($84.61) to GBX 7,600 ($89.31) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mehmood Khan bought 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($71.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,109.14).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,812 ($68.30) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,400 ($63.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,824 ($80.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,954.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,214.54. The company has a market cap of £41.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.53.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.