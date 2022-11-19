Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $22.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 139.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

