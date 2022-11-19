Analysts Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) PT at $28.43

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

CDRE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.86 million and a PE ratio of 329.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadre by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadre by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadre by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the third quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

