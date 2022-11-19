Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Target Price at $24.56

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,903,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,961 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

PNT stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.28.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

