Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Stock Down 6.6 %

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.