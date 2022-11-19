Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $27.70

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research firms have commented on TIXT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after buying an additional 1,291,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

