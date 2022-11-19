PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $23.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 104.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.