Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

