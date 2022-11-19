Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Utz Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
Utz Brands stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
