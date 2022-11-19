Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

KIGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.79) to €31.00 ($31.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($85.57) to €75.00 ($77.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($70.10) to €35.00 ($36.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($43.30) to €43.70 ($45.05) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

