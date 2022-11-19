Analyzing Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) & Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN)

Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) and Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanti Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Avanti Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Avanti Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Executive Network Partnering N/A -74.23% -2.27% Avanti Acquisition N/A -114.76% 7.45%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Executive Network Partnering N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A Avanti Acquisition N/A N/A $46.56 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Executive Network Partnering 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avanti Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Executive Network Partnering presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Given Executive Network Partnering’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Executive Network Partnering is more favorable than Avanti Acquisition.

Summary

Executive Network Partnering beats Avanti Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach. Avanti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

