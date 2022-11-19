Financial Analysis: Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) vs. MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals N/A -237.90% -124.57% MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and MusclePharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $2.21 million 14.05 -$45.83 million N/A N/A MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.07 -$12.87 million ($0.58) -0.17

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

MusclePharm beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose. It also offers APC400, a tempol gel use of reducing radiation dermatitis in patients undergoing treatment for cancer; and APC410 for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, and COVID-19. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, and injectables; and veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MusclePharm

(Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.