Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Model N (NYSE:MODN) Head to Head Contrast

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Model N and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 3 0 3.00 Magnite 0 0 7 0 3.00

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.45%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.22%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Model N.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $219.16 million 6.56 -$28.64 million ($0.78) -49.78 Magnite $468.41 million 2.94 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -14.52

This table compares Model N and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -13.06% -7.21% -2.61% Magnite -16.61% 5.15% 1.66%

Volatility & Risk

Model N has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Model N on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

