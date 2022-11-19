Contrasting Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Its Competitors

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $11.07 million $9.50 million 7.83 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 17.08

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors 2086 11597 13192 294 2.43

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 73.59% 11.66% 10.06% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

