H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.41. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.