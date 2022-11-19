FY2022 EPS Estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Increased by Analyst

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

STSA opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,731.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

