Barrington Research Weighs in on Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -29.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.