B. Riley Comments on SFL Co. Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SFL in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for SFL’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Trading Down 0.1 %

SFL stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. SFL has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. SFL had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 37.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 511,358 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.