FY2022 EPS Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 20.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

