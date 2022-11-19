Analysts Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 130,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,201,370.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 257.1% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 150.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 565,294 shares during the last quarter.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

