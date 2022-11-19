FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Lifted by Wedbush

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.61). The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 9.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 33,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

