Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.33). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senti Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Senti Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNTI. Bank of America started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SNTI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

