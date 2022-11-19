Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synlogic, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

SYBX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.