Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LUMO opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

