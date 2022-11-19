White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,358.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,280.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,420.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.