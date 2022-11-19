Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.13). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.