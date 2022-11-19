FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.73). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

