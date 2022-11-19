Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stagwell in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Stagwell Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STGW. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.