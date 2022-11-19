BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.40.

Shares of BLU opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

