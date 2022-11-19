FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

TSE:EMA opened at C$51.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

