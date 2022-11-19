Brokerages Set Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT at $21.50

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have commented on VLEEY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valeo from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.00 ($18.56) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Valeo from €24.00 ($24.74) to €22.00 ($22.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Valeo from €25.00 ($25.77) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Valeo Stock Performance

Valeo stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

