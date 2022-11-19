Analysts Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price at $80.88

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($75.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.