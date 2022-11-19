Analysts Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price at $80.88

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($75.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

