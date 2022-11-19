Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

