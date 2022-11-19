Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

