Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target at $60.13

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

BOSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($54.64) to €49.00 ($50.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

BOSSY stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

