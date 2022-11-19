Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price at $15.40

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.
Several equities analysts have commented on WBX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Wallbox stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wallbox has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
