Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives $6.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Babylon’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Babylon in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Babylon by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Babylon by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

